Evergreen Marine reports record revenue of $12.7 bln and tripled net income in 2024

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported sales of TWD 463,567.9 million, up from TWD 276,714.83 million in the previous year. Net income surged to TWD 139,453.29 million, compared to TWD 35,337.05 million in 2023.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations rose to TWD 64.87 from TWD 16.7, while diluted earnings per share increased to TWD 64.76 from TWD 16.42.

In USD terms, Evergreen Marine reported revenue of 12.7billion,upfrom12.7billion,upfrom8.4 billion in 2023, with net income more than tripling to 3.4 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew to 5.7billion, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 4.6 billion.

The company attributed its strong performance to longer shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea crisis, which boosted rates, and robust demand on trans-Pacific routes to the United States.

Evergreen also announced an order for six 24,000-TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ships from South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean.

Evergreen Marine Corporation is a global container shipping company based in Taiwan, ranked as the seventh-largest ocean carrier worldwide. Evergreen is a member of the Ocean Alliance, which includes Cosco of China, Cosco-owned Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) of Hong Kong, and France’s CMA CGM. The alliance is the third-largest shipping cooperative, with a capacity of 3.8 million TEUs.