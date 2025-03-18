  1. Home
2025 March 18   16:50

DP World and Maersk sign eight-year agreement to expand services at Brazil's Port of Santos

DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has signed an eight-year strategic agreement with Maersk, a leading maritime transport and logistics company, to expand services at DP World’s terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil, according to the company's release.

The agreement aims to increase container-handling capacity and enhance service offerings to meet Brazil’s growing trade demands.

Under the agreement, Maersk will introduce six new services with eight weekly vessel calls in the first year, increasing to seven services and 10 weekly calls by 2026.

DP World is investing R450 million to expand its annual container handling capacity from 1.4million TEUs to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026.

An additional R1.6 billion investment will further increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by the end of 2027.

Márcio Medina, Commercial Vice President at DP World in Brazil, stated: “This agreement with Maersk reinforces our presence at the Port of Santos and accelerates expansion opportunities in the country. It ensures long-term access to Brazil’s leading port and logistics hub.”

Paulo Ruy, Regional Head of Terminal & Port Procurement for Latin America at Maersk, added: “This agreement aligns with our strategy to ensure reliable and efficient operations for our customers in the region. It allows us to meet growing demand and enhance our service offerings.”

In 2024, DP World set a record at the Port of Santos, handling over 1.25 million TEUs, a 14 % year-over-year increase. The company has also invested 50 million in advanced port equipment as part of an 85 million terminal expansion project.

Additionally, DP World has partnered with Rumo, Brazil’s leading railway operator, to develop a new terminal for grain and fertilizer shipments, adding 12.5 million tons of annual operating capacity.

DP World is a global logistics company operating across six continents, specializing in ports, terminals, and supply chain solutions.  

Maersk is a Danish multinational company and one of the world’s largest container shipping and logistics providers.  

Rumo is Brazil’s largest independent railway operator, focusing on freight transportation and logistics.

