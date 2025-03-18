The Switch to supply 15 DC-Hubs to Vard Electro for hybrid vessels

The Switch, a provider of innovative power electronics for the marine industry, has signed a multimillion-euro contract with Vard Electro, a subsidiary of VARD and Fincantieri, to supply its DC-Hub technology, according to the company's release.

The agreement includes the delivery of 15 DC-Hubs for five diesel-electric hybrid walk-to-work vessels of the VARD 3 32 design, which will serve the oil and gas sector.

The vessels, designed for maintenance, supply, and operational services, feature a diesel-electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system.

The Switch’s DC-Hub technology, known for its multi-megawatt DC distribution capabilities, will enhance energy efficiency, reliability, and the integration of new energy sources.

The project highlights the growing demand for advanced power distribution systems in maritime electrification.

Paul Atherton, General Manager at The Switch Norway, stated: “This contract underscores our expertise in marine electrification and strengthens our mission to accelerate the switch toward net-zero emissions. The Switch’s DC-Hubs provide a scalable and efficient power distribution solution, allowing vessels to optimize energy sources, improve reliability, and transition to greener technologies.”

The DC-Hubs also feature advanced protection devices, including the Electronic DC Breaker (EDCB), Electronic Bus Link (EBL), and Electronic Current Limiter (ECL).

These devices ensure ultrafast fault protection, operational continuity, and system redundancy, contributing to safer and more efficient maritime operations.

The Switch is a global provider of advanced power electronics and energy systems, specializing in marine electrification and renewable energy solutions.

Vard Electro is a subsidiary of VARD, focusing on electrical systems and solutions for the maritime industry, including hybrid and electric propulsion systems.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company and one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, specializing in cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore vessels.