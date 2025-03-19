ICS and CMI launch campaign for maritime treaty ratification

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Comité Maritime International (CMI) have initiated a campaign to promote the ratification of key maritime treaties by governments worldwide.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of global regulatory uniformity within the shipping industry, which facilitates approximately 90% of world trade.

The initiative focuses on several priority conventions, including: IMO Nairobi Convention on the Removal of Wrecks (Nairobi WRC), 2007 IMO 2010 Protocol to the International Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea (HNS), 1996 IMO Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (Hong Kong) 2009 United Nations Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, 2023 (the Beijing Convention).

The Nairobi WRC, which entered into force in 2015, establishes a liability regime for shipowners to cover the costs of wreck removal. As of January 2025, it has been ratified by 70 states.

The Hong Kong Convention, slated to enter into force in June 2025, is aimed at enhancing environmental and working conditions in ship recycling yards.

The HNS Protocol, addressing liability and compensation for damage from hazardous and noxious substances, is also nearing enforcement, with implementation efforts underway by several states.

ICS and CMI highlight that delays in convention ratifications could lead to inconsistent regional regulations, undermining the global regulatory framework established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The campaign also draws attention to other conventions needing broader ratification, such as the Ballast Water Management Convention and the MARPOL Annex VI.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is a global trade association for shipowners, representing over 80% of the world's merchant fleet.

Comité Maritime International (CMI) is a global association representing national maritime law associations.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a United Nations specialized agency responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution by ships.