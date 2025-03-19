  1. Home
2025 March 19   10:40

shipping

"K" Line LNG Shipping to rebrand as "K" Line Energy Shipping

"K" LINE LNG SHIPPING (UK) LIMITED, a London-based corporation wholly owned by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE), will be renamed "K" LINE ENERGY SHIPPING (UK) LIMITED (KLES) on April 1, 2025, according to the company's release.

This strategic renaming coincides with the integration of the Carbon Neutral Development Group of "K" LINE (EUROPE) LIMITED into KLES, aiming to reinforce the company's energy transportation business in Europe.

The company's focus will expand beyond LNG to include the development of a liquefied CO2 transportation business, responding to the growing demand for decarbonization solutions in Europe.

KLES will leverage its expertise in LNG transportation to offer high-quality transportation services, including solutions for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

According to the official statement, "KLES has refined its integrated marketing between shore and marine/technical teams, customer-centric support of sales and ship management, an area where the company has accumulated capabilities through its LNG transportation operations.

It also proposes and provides high-quality transportation services and meticulously meets society's needs regarding low-carbon and decarbonization solutions, including CCS."

The new company, KLES, will be headquartered at 6th Floor 5 Aldermanbury Square, London, England, EC2V 7BP, with Kiyoshi Sekiya as the representative.

The share capital remains at 40 million U.S. dollars.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) is a Japanese transportation company that operates a fleet of container ships, tankers, bulk carriers, and specialized carriers.  

"K" LINE LNG SHIPPING (UK) LIMITED is a subsidiary of "K" LINE specializing in the management of LNG carriers.  

"K" LINE (EUROPE) LIMITED is the European arm of "K" LINE, focusing on regional operations and development, now integrating its Carbon Neutral Development Group into KLES.

