2025 March 19   11:11

shipping

IMO initiates development of maritime digitalization strategy for 2027

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has commenced the development of a comprehensive strategy for maritime digitalization, aimed at enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability in international shipping, according to IMO's release.

The IMO's Facilitation Committee (FAL) outlined a work plan during its 49th session, held from 10 to 14 March.

The strategy, expected to be adopted by the IMO Assembly by the end of 2027, will leverage emerging technologies to create a fully interconnected and automated global maritime sector.

A Correspondence Group has been established to define the strategy's scope, objectives, and implementation framework.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated, "The IMO Maritime Digitalization Strategy is a game-changing effort to make smooth, seamless, smart shipping a reality. It will help integrate vessels and ports, improve logistics and optimize routes, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We must work together to ensure the strategy serves all."

The strategy builds on previous initiatives, including mandatory Maritime Single Window (MSW) regulations.

The FAL 49 session also advanced other digital initiatives, including updated IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business, enhanced MSW Guidelines, cybersecurity measures for MSWs, and joint guidelines on electronic certificates.

The success of the strategy will depend on input from Member States and international organizations, particularly concerning safety and environmental protection.

IMO (International Maritime Organization) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping and to prevent pollution from ships.

IMO

decarbonisation

