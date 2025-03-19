  1. Home
2025 March 19   18:02

shipping

Hapag-Lloyd, SLPA discuss business collaborations

A Hapag-Lloyd delegation met with the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) Chairman, Admiral Sirimewan Ranasinghe, and Managing Director, Eng. Ganaka Hemachandra, according to Sri Lanka Port Authority's release.

The meeting, which also included SLPA Vice Chairman Eng. Herath M.P. Jayawardhana, Director (Operations) Mrs. G. Zavia Miskin, and Director (Marketing and BD) Mr. H J K U Kumara, focused on "exploring potential business collaborations and strengthening existing ties, strengthening collaborative efforts, exploring future growth opportunities, and enhancing operational efficiencies within Sri Lanka’s maritime sector."

Discussions emphasized "the importance of fostering stronger partnerships to further position Sri Lanka as a strategic maritime hub in the region." The meeting also covered "upcoming industry developments and Hapag-Lloyd’s ongoing commitment to improving service standards and sustainable shipping practices."

Hapag-Lloyd, with a fleet of 266 vessels and a capacity of 2 million TEUs, holds a 7.4% market share. The company recently announced the "Gemini Cooperation" with Maersk, set for February 2025, involving 340 vessels and 3.7 million TEUs.  

Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) is the governing body responsible for Sri Lanka's ports, committed to providing world-class services and enhancing international trade. SLPA reported a record throughput of 2.41 million TEUs in January 2024.

ports

Hapag-Lloyd

