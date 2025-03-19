Gasum сonducts LNG bunkering for new car carrier at Gothenburg Port

Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum recently conducted an LNG bunkering operation for the newly launched car carrier Hoegh Sunlight at the Logent Car Terminal in the Port of Gothenburg, according to Gasum's release.

The operation took place on March 10, 2025, and was carried out by Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius. This marked the 920th LNG bunkering operation for Coralius. The LNG supply was coordinated simultaneously with cargo handling.

The operation was facilitated by bunker trading firm Glander International, with support from the Port of Gothenburg and Sirius Agency.

The Hoegh Sunlight, operated by Hoegh Autoliners, has a capacity of 9,100 CEU and was recently launched in China.

According to data from classification society DWV, the global LNG-fuelled fleet currently consists of 685 vessels, with an additional 185 expected to join this year.

Gasum is a Finnish state-owned energy company specializing in gas solutions, including LNG bunkering for maritime transport.

Hoegh Autoliners is a global provider of RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) shipping services, operating a fleet of car carriers and other vessels.

Glander International is a bunker trading firm that arranges fuel supplies for the shipping industry.