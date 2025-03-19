Fredriksen acquires 10.7% stake in Star Bulk Carriers after Golden Ocean exit

John Fredriksen has invested in the bulk carrier market following his exit from Golden Ocean. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), companies linked to Fredriksen hold 11.8 million shares of Star Bulk Carriers, a Nasdaq-listed company controlled by Petros Pappas, representing a 10.7% ownership stake.

Earlier in March, Fredriksen sold his interests in Golden Ocean, which owns more than 90 bulkers, to CMB.TECH, a shipping entity controlled by the Saverys family, for approximately $1.2 billion, indicating a shift away from the sector.

Star Bulk Carriers, following its merger with Eagle Bulk Shipping, operates as the largest dry bulk company listed on the U.S. stock exchange and the second largest listed globally. Star Bulk Carriers Corp., headquartered in Athens, Greece, is a global shipping company operating a fleet of 128 vessels focused on the transportation of dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, and grain.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, based in Bermuda, is one of the world’s largest dry bulk shipping companies, managing a fleet of over 90 vessels primarily engaged in the Capesize and Panamax markets.

CMB.TECH, a subsidiary of the Belgian Saverys family’s CMB Group, is a diversified shipping and cleantech company with a focus on low-emission vessels and technologies across various maritime sectors.