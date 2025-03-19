lomarlabs and Newlight partner for hydrogen-diesel retrofit pilot in 2025

lomarlabs, the innovation division of Lomar Shipping, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Newlight, a technology company focused on hybrid hydrogen-diesel engine retrofits, to promote lower-emission solutions in the shipping industry, according to the company's release.

The partnership aims to retrofit conventional diesel engines to operate on a hydrogen-diesel mix, reducing fuel consumption by an average of 20% and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Workshop trials have demonstrated savings of up to 30%, and the collaboration will work to achieve similar results onboard vessels. A pilot installation is scheduled for summer 2025 on a Lomar vessel to collect data and conduct harbor and sea trials.

Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of lomarlabs, stated: “Decarbonisation isn’t about waiting for the perfect fuel; it’s about acting now with every viable tool at our disposal.”

Haran Cohen Hillel, CEO of Newlight, added: “By taking immediate steps with the current fleet, we can decarbonise ship by ship—delivering real impact today.”

Nicholas Georgiou, CEO of Lomar, noted: “This lomarlabs-Newlight collaboration represents an important step in deploying practical, short-term solutions that make vessels cleaner, more efficient and more cost-effective to operate.”

lomarlabs, a division of Lomar Shipping based in London, focuses on developing innovative technologies and solutions to enhance sustainability and efficiency in the maritime industry.

Newlight, a technology firm specializing in hybrid hydrogen-diesel engine systems, provides retrofit solutions to reduce emissions and fuel consumption in existing maritime vessels.

Lomar Shipping, headquartered in London, is a global shipowning and management company operating a diverse fleet of vessels.