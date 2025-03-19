  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. lomarlabs and Newlight partner for hydrogen-diesel retrofit pilot in 2025

2025 March 19   14:23

hydrogen

lomarlabs and Newlight partner for hydrogen-diesel retrofit pilot in 2025

lomarlabs, the innovation division of Lomar Shipping, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Newlight, a technology company focused on hybrid hydrogen-diesel engine retrofits, to promote lower-emission solutions in the shipping industry, according to the company's release.

The partnership aims to retrofit conventional diesel engines to operate on a hydrogen-diesel mix, reducing fuel consumption by an average of 20% and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Workshop trials have demonstrated savings of up to 30%, and the collaboration will work to achieve similar results onboard vessels. A pilot installation is scheduled for summer 2025 on a Lomar vessel to collect data and conduct harbor and sea trials.

Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of lomarlabs, stated: “Decarbonisation isn’t about waiting for the perfect fuel; it’s about acting now with every viable tool at our disposal.”

Haran Cohen Hillel, CEO of Newlight, added: “By taking immediate steps with the current fleet, we can decarbonise ship by ship—delivering real impact today.”

Nicholas Georgiou, CEO of Lomar, noted: “This lomarlabs-Newlight collaboration represents an important step in deploying practical, short-term solutions that make vessels cleaner, more efficient and more cost-effective to operate.”

lomarlabs, a division of Lomar Shipping based in London, focuses on developing innovative technologies and solutions to enhance sustainability and efficiency in the maritime industry. 

Newlight, a technology firm specializing in hybrid hydrogen-diesel engine systems, provides retrofit solutions to reduce emissions and fuel consumption in existing maritime vessels. 

Lomar Shipping, headquartered in London, is a global shipowning and management company operating a diverse fleet of vessels.

Topics:

hydrogen

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 19

16:47

Solstad Offshore secures 2-year contract with Subsea7 for "Normand Subsea"

16:25

Sun Ferry adds 35-metre diesel-electric Xin Ming Zhu 30 to Hong Kong fleet

15:41

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines partners with Titan for bio-LNG fueling in Zeebrugge

15:02

India’s LPG imports surge 24% in 2024, set to slow in 2025 - Drewry

14:46

ORIX acquires 70% stake in Sojitz Senpaku for ship brokerage expansion

13:45

Fredriksen acquires 10.7% stake in Star Bulk Carriers after Golden Ocean exit

13:13

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $322 mln order for two ethane carriers

12:43

Gasum сonducts LNG bunkering for new car carrier at Gothenburg Port

12:01

European shipping holds 35% of global fleet

11:31

Stena Line to install Norsepower Rotor Sails on new methanol hybrid vessel for 9% fuel savings

11:11

IMO initiates development of maritime digitalization strategy for 2027

10:40

"K" Line LNG Shipping to rebrand as "K" Line Energy Shipping

10:12

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $1.34 bln deal for nine shuttle tankers from Oceania shipper

09:54

ICS and CMI launch campaign for maritime treaty ratification

2025 March 18

18:03

Evergreen Marine orders six LNG carriers worth US$1.59 bln from Hanwha Ocean

17:34

Hanwha acquires 9.9% stake in Australian shipbuilder Austal for $117 mln

17:13

The Switch to supply 15 DC-Hubs to Vard Electro for hybrid vessels

16:50

DP World and Maersk sign eight-year agreement to expand services at Brazil’s Port of Santos

16:29

Evergreen Marine reports record revenue of $12.7 bln and tripled net income in 2024

15:33

Poland’s Remontowa to build seven electric ferries for Scottish network

15:08

Port of Rotterdam invests €320.6 mln in infrastructure and climate initiatives in 2024

14:42

COSCO SHIPPING Car Carriers and Neptune Lines sign deal for Piraeus automotive hub

14:23

Woodside and China Resources sign SPA for 0.6 mln tonnes of LNG annually

13:47

Fujairah marine fuel sales drop to 554,117 cubic metres in February 2025

13:17

Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles host forum with Shanghai for green shipping corridor

12:43

MPA of Singapore and CMA CGM renew MoU

12:24

Hanwha Aerospace secures AiP from DNV for maritime hydrogen technology

11:10

Valenciaport sees 10.34% increase in TEUs in Jan - Feb 2025

10:42

MOL Energia secures long-term charter for two additional VLECs with SCG Chemicals

10:09

AtoB@C Shipping receives sixth vessel Terramar in newbuilding program