Mitsui O.S.K. Lines partners with Titan for bio-LNG fueling in Zeebrugge

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that its LNG-fueled car carrier, Celeste Ace, received approximately 500 tons of bio-LNG fuel from Titan Supply B.V. on March 16 at the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, marking the first use of bio-LNG by an ocean-going vessel operated by a Japanese shipping company.

The bio-LNG, supplied by Titan, has a carbon intensity below zero on a life cycle basis and holds ISCC-EU Certification for sustainability in the European Union.

LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 25% compared to conventional fuel oil, while bio-LNG, derived from waste and residues, further lowers emissions as a carbon-neutral option using existing LNG infrastructure.

MOL Marine Fuel GX Division General Manager Yoshikazu Urushitani said: "We will start using bio-LNG to lead the shipping industry in the transition to clean alternative fuels."

The initiative aligns with MOL’s BLUE ACTION 2035 plan to adopt low-carbon fuels like LNG and bio-LNG while pursuing net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1884, is a global shipping company operating a fleet of over 800 vessels, including LNG-fueled ships, with a focus on sustainable maritime solutions.

Titan Supply B.V., based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and established in 1996 as Titan LNG, is a supplier of LNG and bio-LNG fuels, specializing in decarbonizing shipping and industrial sectors across Europe.

Celeste Ace is an LNG-fueled car carrier operated by MOL, launched in 2022, designed to transport vehicles with reduced emissions using alternative fuels like bio-LNG.