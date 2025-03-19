Sun Ferry adds 35-metre diesel-electric Xin Ming Zhu 30 to Hong Kong fleet

  1. Home
2025 March 19   16:25

shipbuilding

Sun Ferry, a Hong Kong-based ferry operator, has taken delivery of Xin Ming Zhu 30, a 35-metre diesel-electric ferry designed by Incat Crowther and built by AFAI Southern Shipyard in Guangzhou, according to Incat's release.

The vessel, the third of seven new ferries designed by Incat Crowther for Sun Ferry, features a main deck with seating for 171 passengers, pet areas, wheelchair spaces, large windows, a 6m² cargo area, two restrooms, one accessible restroom, and crew quarters with three bunk beds, lockers, and a pantry.

The ferry will operate inter-island routes connecting Peng Chau, Mui Wo, Chi Ma Wan, and Cheung Chau, with a capacity of 300 passengers, Veth azimuth thrusters for 14-knot speeds, and a diesel-electric propulsion system.

The upper deck seats 129 passengers, and a three-seat wheelhouse provides visibility, supported by 72 solar panels generating 7.5 kilowatts of power.

Sam Mackay, Technical Manager at Incat Crowther, stated: "This vessel reflects Sun Ferry’s commitment to future focused design solutions that not only meet operational needs, but that exceed customer expectations."

Two 45-metre diesel-powered vessels have already been delivered, with three more 45-metre vessels scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025, all designed by Incat Crowther and constructed by AFAI Southern Shipyard.

Sun Ferry Services Company Limited, based in Hong Kong and founded in 1999 as New World First Ferry, operates commuter and tourism ferry services across Hong Kong’s islands, managing a fleet that connects key routes like Peng Chau and Mui Wo. 

Incat Crowther, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and established in 2005, is a digital ship design firm specializing in custom vessel solutions for global operators, including ferries and commercial ships. 

AFAI Southern Shipyard, located in Guangzhou, China, and part of the AFAI Group since 1992, is a shipbuilding company known for constructing high-speed ferries and aluminum vessels for international clients.

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

ferry

