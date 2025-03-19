Solstad Offshore ASA ("Solstad") has been awarded a contract with Subsea7 for the subsea construction vessel "Normand Subsea", according to Solstad's release.

The contract duration is a 2-year firm period with 3 yearly options, commencing January 1, 2026.

"Normand Subsea" is described as a "versatile IMR vessel" and has been under contract with Subsea7 since 2009.

"Normand Subsea" is owned by Solstad Maritime Holding AS, in which Solstad Offshore ASA holds a 27.3% stake.

Solstad Offshore ASA is a leading offshore service and supply ship operator, providing a range of vessels and services to the offshore energy industry.

Subsea7 is a global leader in seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry.