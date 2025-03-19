Alfa Laval secures first contract for ammonia fuel supply system with Tianjin Southwest Maritime

Alfa Laval has secured its first contract for the ammonia fuel supply system, FCM Ammonia, to be installed on seven LPG/ammonia carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime, according to Alfa Laval's release.

The installation will commence at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in China, starting with three 25,000 cubic meter vessels, followed by four 41,000 cubic meter vessels.

"Through research, product development, and strategic partnerships, we are building the solutions needed for a safe and efficient transition to low-carbon alternative fuels," says Peter Sahlen, Head of Marine Separation, Fuel Supply System & Heat Transfer, Alfa Laval.

The FCM Ammonia contract follows extensive testing and development in collaboration with WinGD, including testing at WinGD’s Engine & Research Innovation Center (ERIC) in Winterthur, Switzerland.

The first FCM Ammonia unit for TSM is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025. Alfa Laval contributed to the design of the fuel system for K Shipbuilding’s ammonia dual-fuel MR1 tanker, which received Approval in Principle (AIP) from ABS in December 2024.

Alfa Laval is a global provider of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions, focusing on sustainable technologies for various industries, including maritime.

Tianjin Southwest Maritime (TSM) is a shipping company that will be the first to implement Alfa Laval's FCM Ammonia system on its LPG/ammonia carriers.

WinGD is a leading developer of low-pressure dual-fuel gas engines for the maritime industry.