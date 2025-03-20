  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Robert Allan to design AmpRA 3600 battery-electric tugs for Shandong Port Group

2025 March 20   09:30

shipbuilding

Robert Allan to design AmpRA 3600 battery-electric tugs for Shandong Port Group

Robert Allan Ltd. secured a contract to design an AmpRA 3600 battery-electric tug for Shandong Port Group – Rizhao Port Towing Company in China, according to the company's release.

The project involves the construction of two vessels at Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., marking the fifth and sixth tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for this client.

Building on prior battery-electric and hybrid tug designs deployed in Canada, Chile, Norway, The Netherlands, Türkiye, and the USA, the AmpRA 3600 features over 7 MW of battery capacity, making it the largest and most powerful of its kind to date.

Shandong Port Group, a key port operator in China, oversees one of the world’s largest ports by cargo volume, and this initiative represents a step toward decarbonizing China’s port infrastructure.

Robert Allan Ltd., a Vancouver-based naval architecture firm, specializes in designing innovative tugboats and other vessels, with a global portfolio spanning over 90 years.  

Shandong Port Group, headquartered in Qingdao, manages multiple ports in Shandong Province, including Rizhao Port, and ranks among the top global port operators by cargo throughput.  

Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Shandong Port Group, focuses on constructing tugs and other maritime vessels to support regional port operations.

Topics:

shipbuilding

tugboats

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 20

11:30

Port of Los Angeles reports strong cargo volumes in Jan-Feb 2025

11:18

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 17-21, 2025

11:04

Hapag-Lloyd reports 2024 financial results and provides 2025 outlook

10:41

ESL Shipping and SSAB extend multi-year raw material transport agreement

10:03

Hanwha Ocean completes a maintenance, repair, and overhaul project on the U.S. Navy’s dry cargo and ammunition ship

2025 March 19

18:02

Hapag-Lloyd, SLPA discuss business collaborations

17:25

Alfa Laval secures first contract for ammonia fuel supply system with Tianjin Southwest Maritime

17:01

Major shipping lines report $27.3 bln EBIT for 2024

16:47

Solstad Offshore secures 2-year contract with Subsea7 for "Normand Subsea"

16:25

Sun Ferry adds 35-metre diesel-electric Xin Ming Zhu 30 to Hong Kong fleet

15:41

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines partners with Titan for bio-LNG fueling in Zeebrugge

15:02

India’s LPG imports surge 24% in 2024, set to slow in 2025 - Drewry

14:46

ORIX acquires 70% stake in Sojitz Senpaku for ship brokerage expansion

14:23

lomarlabs and Newlight partner for hydrogen-diesel retrofit pilot in 2025

13:45

Fredriksen acquires 10.7% stake in Star Bulk Carriers after Golden Ocean exit

13:13

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $322 mln order for two ethane carriers

12:43

Gasum сonducts LNG bunkering for new car carrier at Gothenburg Port

12:01

European shipping holds 35% of global fleet

11:31

Stena Line to install Norsepower Rotor Sails on new methanol hybrid vessel for 9% fuel savings

11:11

IMO initiates development of maritime digitalization strategy for 2027

10:40

"K" Line LNG Shipping to rebrand as "K" Line Energy Shipping

10:12

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $1.34 bln deal for nine shuttle tankers from Oceania shipper

09:54

ICS and CMI launch campaign for maritime treaty ratification

2025 March 18

18:03

Evergreen Marine orders six LNG carriers worth US$1.59 bln from Hanwha Ocean

17:34

Hanwha acquires 9.9% stake in Australian shipbuilder Austal for $117 mln

17:13

The Switch to supply 15 DC-Hubs to Vard Electro for hybrid vessels

16:50

DP World and Maersk sign eight-year agreement to expand services at Brazil’s Port of Santos

16:29

Evergreen Marine reports record revenue of $12.7 bln and tripled net income in 2024

15:33

Poland’s Remontowa to build seven electric ferries for Scottish network

15:08

Port of Rotterdam invests €320.6 mln in infrastructure and climate initiatives in 2024