Hanwha Ocean completes a maintenance, repair, and overhaul project on the U.S. Navy’s dry cargo and ammunition ship

Hanwha Ocean has completed a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) project on the U.S. Navy’s dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Wally Schirra, marking the first such project awarded to a Korean company, according to the company's release.

The work, conducted at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje Shipyard over approximately six months, included hull and engine repairs, major equipment inspections and replacements, and system upgrades.

The vessel has now set sail following the completion of the project.

The project follows Hanwha Ocean’s Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the U.S. Navy in July of the previous year, with the company securing another contract in November for the scheduled maintenance of USNS Yukon, a replenishment oiler in the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly part of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering until its acquisition by Hanwha Group in 2023, is a South Korean shipbuilder known for constructing LNG carriers, commercial vessels, and naval ships at its Geoje Shipyard.

U.S. Navy is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces, operates a fleet of over 290 deployable ships, including the Military Sealift Command’s support vessels like USNS Wally Schirra.