ESL Shipping and SSAB extend multi-year raw material transport agreement

ESL Shipping and SSAB have entered into a multi-year extension of their agreement for SSAB’s inbound raw material sea transports in the Baltic Sea and from the North Sea, according to the company's release.

The contract now includes the transport of SSAB’s fossil-free sponge iron produced using HYBRIT technology, with provisions for fossil-free shipments.

The agreement covers an estimated sea transport volume of 6–7 million tons annually.

Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping, stated, “We are extremely pleased to continue our long-term sea transport partnership with SSAB. Our strategy is based on sustainability leadership and together we share the common vision for fossil-free sea transports.”

Jani Verkasalo, Procurement Director of Raw Materials and Energy at SSAB, said, “SSAB appreciates the long-term collaboration with ESL Shipping, and the recent extension secures the unique needs of coming years' raw material supply for our Nordic operations, with high focus on continuous improvements of energy-efficiency and sustainability.”

The agreement builds on ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and lower emissions in SSAB’s raw material logistics.

In October 2024, ESL Shipping committed approximately 186 MEUR to construct four 17,000 dwt multipurpose vessels capable of operating fossil-free with green methanol.

Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Plc and Chairman of the Board of ESL Shipping, noted, “This extended cooperation with SSAB offers strong evidence that ESL Shipping strategy is productive. We have made major investment decisions during the past years, the latest in handysize vessels that can operate on hydrogen-based E-fuel and earlier in electric hybrid coaster sized vessels. I am glad to see that these investments are well received by our customers.”

ESL Shipping, a subsidiary of Aspo Plc, is a Helsinki-based shipping company specializing in dry bulk cargo transport in the Baltic Sea, operating a fleet of over 40 vessels ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.

SSAB, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a global steel company focused on high-strength steel production, with major facilities in Sweden, Finland, and the U.S., and a goal to deliver fossil-free steel by 2026.

Aspo Plc is a Finnish conglomerate listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, owns ESL Shipping and focuses on industrial services, chemicals, and shipping, with annual revenues exceeding 600 million EUR.