Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

Predict Marine, KOTUG, and ProAnalytics have initiated a feasibility study to assess the applicability and financial benefits of smart maintenance in the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

The project, launched this week and set to run for one year, aims to enhance operational efficiency, predict and lower operational costs (OPEX), and reduce ecological impact.

Unlike traditional maintenance strategies that rely on fixed schedules, smart maintenance uses data analysis, IoT, and sensor technology to perform upkeep based on system performance parameters, aiming to decrease unplanned downtime and avoid unnecessary costs.

The study will concentrate on risk modeling tied to maintenance strategies and system performance data, developing a risk model and smart maintenance strategy that links to a vessel’s Total Cost of Ownership.

This will underpin an initial business case evaluating the financial viability of smart maintenance.

The project is funded by the RVO (Rijksdienst Voor Ondernemend Nederland) under its multi-year mission-driven innovation programs, supporting the consortium’s exploration of sustainable and cost-effective maritime solutions.

Predict Marine B.V., based in the Netherlands, is a maritime service provider focusing on ship management and smart maintenance, leveraging data-driven solutions to optimize fleet performance and reduce costs.

KOTUG, a Rotterdam-headquartered, family-owned maritime company, offers towage and related services globally.

ProAnalytics B.V. a Dutch data analytics firm, specializes in business intelligence and data science, delivering tailored solutions to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency across industries.