  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

2025 March 20   12:51

shipping

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

Predict Marine, KOTUG, and ProAnalytics have initiated a feasibility study to assess the applicability and financial benefits of smart maintenance in the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

The project, launched this week and set to run for one year, aims to enhance operational efficiency, predict and lower operational costs (OPEX), and reduce ecological impact.

Unlike traditional maintenance strategies that rely on fixed schedules, smart maintenance uses data analysis, IoT, and sensor technology to perform upkeep based on system performance parameters, aiming to decrease unplanned downtime and avoid unnecessary costs.

The study will concentrate on risk modeling tied to maintenance strategies and system performance data, developing a risk model and smart maintenance strategy that links to a vessel’s Total Cost of Ownership.

This will underpin an initial business case evaluating the financial viability of smart maintenance.

The project is funded by the RVO (Rijksdienst Voor Ondernemend Nederland) under its multi-year mission-driven innovation programs, supporting the consortium’s exploration of sustainable and cost-effective maritime solutions.

Predict Marine B.V., based in the Netherlands, is a maritime service provider focusing on ship management and smart maintenance, leveraging data-driven solutions to optimize fleet performance and reduce costs.  

KOTUG, a Rotterdam-headquartered, family-owned maritime company, offers towage and related services globally.  

ProAnalytics B.V. a Dutch data analytics firm, specializes in business intelligence and data science, delivering tailored solutions to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency across industries.

Topics:

digitalisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:48

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding

11:30

Port of Los Angeles reports strong cargo volumes in Jan-Feb 2025

11:18

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 17-21, 2025

11:04

Hapag-Lloyd reports 2024 financial results and provides 2025 outlook

10:41

ESL Shipping and SSAB extend multi-year raw material transport agreement

10:03

Hanwha Ocean completes a maintenance, repair, and overhaul project on the U.S. Navy’s dry cargo and ammunition ship

09:30

Robert Allan to design AmpRA 3600 battery-electric tugs for Shandong Port Group

2025 March 19

18:02

Hapag-Lloyd, SLPA discuss business collaborations

17:25

Alfa Laval secures first contract for ammonia fuel supply system with Tianjin Southwest Maritime

17:01

Major shipping lines report $27.3 bln EBIT for 2024

16:47

Solstad Offshore secures 2-year contract with Subsea7 for "Normand Subsea"

16:25

Sun Ferry adds 35-metre diesel-electric Xin Ming Zhu 30 to Hong Kong fleet

15:41

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines partners with Titan for bio-LNG fueling in Zeebrugge

15:02

India’s LPG imports surge 24% in 2024, set to slow in 2025 - Drewry

14:46

ORIX acquires 70% stake in Sojitz Senpaku for ship brokerage expansion

14:23

lomarlabs and Newlight partner for hydrogen-diesel retrofit pilot in 2025

13:45

Fredriksen acquires 10.7% stake in Star Bulk Carriers after Golden Ocean exit

13:13

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $322 mln order for two ethane carriers

12:43

Gasum сonducts LNG bunkering for new car carrier at Gothenburg Port