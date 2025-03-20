  1. Home
  3. Hapag-Lloyd reports 2024 financial results and provides 2025 outlook

2025 March 20   11:04

Hapag-Lloyd reports 2024 financial results and provides 2025 outlook

Hapag-Lloyd has released its 2024 annual report, indicating a slight increase in operating results compared to the previous year, according to the company's release.

The Group's EBITDA rose to USD 5.0 billion (EUR 4.6 billion), and EBIT improved to USD 2.8 billion (EUR 2.6 billion). However, the Group's profit declined to USD 2.6 billion (EUR 2.4 billion), primarily due to reduced interest income and increased tax expenses.​  

In the Liner Shipping segment, transport volumes grew by 4.7% to 12.5 million TEU, with average freight rates remaining stable at 1,492 USD/TEU. Consequently, revenues increased to USD 20.3 billion (EUR 18.8 billion).

Despite higher transport expenses associated with rerouting ships around the Cape of Good Hope, EBITDA rose to USD 4.9 billion (EUR 4.5 billion), while EBIT remained steady at USD 2.7 billion (EUR 2.5 billion).​  

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment reported an EBITDA improvement to USD 151 million (EUR 139 million), attributed to several acquisitions during the previous financial year. EBIT increased to USD 72 million (EUR 66 million).​  

Based on these earnings, the Executive and Supervisory Boards of Hapag-Lloyd AG propose a dividend of EUR 8.20 per share for the 2024 financial year, totaling EUR 1.4 billion.​  

For the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board anticipates Group EBITDA between USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion (EUR 2.4 to 3.9 billion) and Group EBIT ranging from USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion (EUR 0.0 to 1.5 billion). This outlook is subject to significant uncertainty due to volatile freight rates and geopolitical challenges.​  

CEO Rolf Habben Jansen stated, "In 2025 we are off to a very good start with Gemini, but the economic and geopolitical environment remains fragile." He emphasized the company's focus on enhancing schedule reliability, expanding Hanseatic Global Terminals, growing the inland business, controlling unit costs, and improving efficiency and sustainability.​ 

Hapag-Lloyd is a global liner shipping company, operating a fleet of 299 modern container ships with a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU.​  

Hanseatic Global Terminals established in 2023 as an independent business unit based in Rotterdam, managing 21 port terminals and complementary logistics services across 11 countries and four continents.​ Hanseatic Global Terminals recently expanded its terminal network in Europe by acquiring a majority stake in terminal operator CNMP LH in the Port of Le Havre, strengthening its position in France's largest container port.

