2025 March 20   12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding

EDGE, an advanced technology and defense group, and CMN NAVAL, a naval shipbuilding company, have agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) named AD NAVAL (ADN) in Abu Dhabi, according to EDGE's release.

This collaboration leverages an existing order pipeline worth approximately €7 billion and focuses on high-value small to mid-size naval vessels, including corvettes, offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), high-speed interceptors, trimarans, and landing craft. ​  

EDGE will hold a 51% stake in AD NAVAL and will collaborate with CMN NAVAL on sales, commercial activities, and engineering.

The JV plans to establish a design bureau to assume intellectual property rights for all future designs.

Additionally, EDGE will gain access to CMN NAVAL's global supply chain and its advanced Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) system and software, aiming to enhance cost efficiency and operational performance through predictive and preventative maintenance, as well as the provision and management of spare parts. ​  

The JV will also explore Combat Systems Integration (CSI) of EDGE's advanced autonomous air and sea systems and smart weapons solutions onto vessels built by the new company.

The announcement follows an initial partnership agreement signed at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where both parties laid the foundations for collaboration across multiple domains, including the development of cutting-edge naval platforms, system integration, maintenance, and commercial initiatives. The JV aims to set new benchmarks in naval innovation by leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomous systems, advanced combat solutions, and modular ship designs. ​  

CMN NAVAL, founded in Cherbourg in 1946, has built over 3,500 vessels and supported 48 navies worldwide. The company has been a longstanding partner in the UAE's naval programs, including the Baynunah corvette designed by the French shipbuilder.

EDGE Group, established in 2019, is a prominent advanced technology and defense group in the UAE, focusing on innovation and the development of advanced defense solutions. ​

