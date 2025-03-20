Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

Germany-based corrosion specialist Steelpaint has highlighted the significant environmental impact of steel corrosion, noting that inadequate corrosion protection contributes more to global CO₂ emissions than the aviation industry.

The maritime sector consumes approximately 100 million tonnes of steel annually, with premature corrosion and subsequent steel renewal work substantially increasing carbon emissions, according to Steelpaint's Managing Director, Klaus Müller.​

"Addressing this issue through effective steel protection is an economical and environmental imperative. Every premature steel asset failure triggers a replacement cycle that indirectly undermines the industry's decarbonization efforts," Müller stated.​

Steel production is among the most carbon-intensive industrial processes. Producing a single 10m by 10m, 20mm thick steel plate emits about 3 tonnes of CO₂.

When considering transportation and additional coatings, the carbon footprint becomes substantial.​

Joint research conducted by Curtin University and Ohio State University, published in 2022, estimates that 25% of global steel production is lost to corrosion, with replacement and renewal accounting for 4 to 9% of total global emissions. ​

Global steel demand in 2024 was 1.8 billion tonnes and is forecasted to grow by 2.9% by 2030. The shipbuilding industry alone consumes 32.2 million tonnes per year, with China, South Korea, and Japan accounting for 88.3% of this consumption.​

Dmitry Gromilin, Steelpaint's Chief Technical Supervisor, commented, "By extending the lifespan of steel structures with effective corrosion prevention technology, we have the potential to reduce emissions further. But the link between steel protection and carbon emissions has so far been overlooked."​

With increasing regulatory pressure and the shift toward decarbonization, optimizing the durability of steel structures is crucial for meeting the UN's 17 Sustainability Goals.​

"Coatings technology is so far advanced that, if properly maintained, maritime structures can last for decades, not only reducing the frequency and costs associated with steel replacement but also leading to a substantial decrease in greenhouse gas emissions. Global CO₂ emissions from steel production could be reduced by up to 1.6 gigatons annually," Gromilin added.​

The shipping industry is one of the world's largest CO₂ emitters, producing 858 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2022, surpassing the aviation sector.

With the International Maritime Organization tightening emissions regulations, companies are under pressure to adopt low-carbon solutions that extend infrastructure lifecycles while reducing environmental impact.​

"The focus on corrosion protection is not just about extending material lifespan; it's about reducing emissions at their source," Gromilin emphasized.​ "With our isocyanate-free, low VOC moisture-cure polyurethane Steelcote coating, we are enabling steel assets to remain in service longer, reducing carbon emissions at the source. Steelcote is setting a new standard for steel preservation, ensuring a more sustainable future for the industry."​

Steelpaint GmbH is a subsidiary of Emil Harrasser, founded in 1890 in Kitzingen, Germany, specializing in high-performance, one-component polyurethane and silicon-based coatings for the industrial and marine sectors. ​

Curtin University is an Australian public research university known for its Curtin Corrosion Centre, which conducts advanced research in corrosion and materials science. ​

Ohio State University is a major U.S. public research university with significant contributions to materials science and engineering, particularly in corrosion research.