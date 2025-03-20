Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

The Government of Malta has signed the first Shore Power Purchase Agreement in the Mediterranean region with Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, subsidiaries of Carnival Corporation & plc, according to Transport Malta's release.

This initiative aims to reduce emissions from cruise ships while docked in Valletta's Grand Harbour.​ The Shore-to-Ship project involves the electrification of cruise berths, allowing vessels to connect to the national power grid and minimize the use of onboard generators. This development is expected to improve air quality in the Grand Harbour area, benefiting both residents and visitors.​

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the economic impact of the cruise industry, noting that it contributes approximately €88 million annually to Malta's economy, with nearly €40 million generated directly by passenger spending.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett stated that the introduction of Onshore Power Supply ensures sustainable maritime operations in one of the world's most renowned ports. He noted that connecting ships to the national grid significantly reduces local pollution, positively impacting surrounding communities.​

Carnival Corporation & plc, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies, operating multiple cruise line brands globally. ​

A subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, P&O Cruises is a British cruise line with a long-standing history, offering a variety of cruise experiences to numerous destinations.​

Transport Malta is the authority responsible for the regulation and administration of all aspects of transportation in Malta, including maritime activities.