Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

The Freeport of Riga Board has approved the Investment Plan for 2025, allocating €7.43 million to port development—an increase of €1.07 million (17%) compared to the previous year, according to the company's release.

The plan includes ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects and new strategic initiatives.​ Chairman Sandis Šteins emphasized that the priority is enhancing both physical and digital infrastructure to attract modern manufacturing and logistics investments. He noted that current infrastructure may not meet the requirements of large-scale projects, necessitating targeted improvements.​

Key projects for 2025 include completing the port's portion of the new overpass from Tvaika Street to Kundziņsala, constructing a modern port checkpoint with a digitized access system, and developing industrial infrastructure in Kundziņsala to support wind technology manufacturing.

The Latvian government has approved a €64.6 million investment for infrastructure in this area, with total project costs exceeding €85 million, aiming for completion by December 31, 2029.​

Additionally, the port plans to reconstruct Flotes Street in Daugavgrīva, enhance maritime passenger transport infrastructure by partially dismantling the ED Dam to accommodate larger cruise vessels, and continue digital transformation projects, including biometric and machine vision solutions at checkpoints.

Environmental initiatives involve participating in the "BalticSeaH2" project to explore hydrogen technology applications in maritime contexts.​

Freeport of Riga Authority manages the Port of Riga, focusing on infrastructure development, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability.​

