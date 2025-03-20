  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

2025 March 20   14:48

bunkering

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

Molgas Energy Group has expanded its bunkering operations by introducing bio-LNG supply services at Belgium's Port of Zeebrugge, according to the company's release.

Since commencing physical operations in January, the company has completed multiple bunkering operations.

Molgas identifies Zeebrugge as a strategic bio-LNG bunkering hub in the region and has scheduled additional deliveries in the coming weeks.

The company can supply 200–300 metric tons of bio-LNG to a vessel using its multiple-truck fleet.

"Through our Multi Truck to Ship (MTTS) process, we successfully manage deliveries of 200-300 tons simultaneous to the vessel operation (SIMOPS), demonstrating our operational excellence and flexibility," the company stated.​  

Molgas anticipates an increase in bio-LNG demand as shipowners strive to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

Effective January 1, 2025, this regulation applies to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports.

The initial target is a 2% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity compared to the 2020 baseline, escalating to 6% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

Bio-LNG, produced from organic waste sources such as agricultural residues and wastewater sludge, offers a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

It enables dual-fuel LNG ships to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, providing a drop-in solution that requires no major modifications to existing engines or fuel systems.​ 

Molgas Energy Group provides comprehensive LNG solutions, including supply, transportation, and bunkering services across Europe.​

Topics:

bunkering

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:51

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding

11:30

Port of Los Angeles reports strong cargo volumes in Jan-Feb 2025

11:18

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 17-21, 2025

11:04

Hapag-Lloyd reports 2024 financial results and provides 2025 outlook

10:41

ESL Shipping and SSAB extend multi-year raw material transport agreement

10:03

Hanwha Ocean completes a maintenance, repair, and overhaul project on the U.S. Navy’s dry cargo and ammunition ship

09:30

Robert Allan to design AmpRA 3600 battery-electric tugs for Shandong Port Group

2025 March 19

18:02

Hapag-Lloyd, SLPA discuss business collaborations

17:25

Alfa Laval secures first contract for ammonia fuel supply system with Tianjin Southwest Maritime

17:01

Major shipping lines report $27.3 bln EBIT for 2024

16:47

Solstad Offshore secures 2-year contract with Subsea7 for "Normand Subsea"

16:25

Sun Ferry adds 35-metre diesel-electric Xin Ming Zhu 30 to Hong Kong fleet

15:41

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines partners with Titan for bio-LNG fueling in Zeebrugge

15:02

India’s LPG imports surge 24% in 2024, set to slow in 2025 - Drewry

14:46

ORIX acquires 70% stake in Sojitz Senpaku for ship brokerage expansion

14:23

lomarlabs and Newlight partner for hydrogen-diesel retrofit pilot in 2025

13:45

Fredriksen acquires 10.7% stake in Star Bulk Carriers after Golden Ocean exit

13:13

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $322 mln order for two ethane carriers

12:43

Gasum сonducts LNG bunkering for new car carrier at Gothenburg Port