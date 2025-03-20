Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

Molgas Energy Group has expanded its bunkering operations by introducing bio-LNG supply services at Belgium's Port of Zeebrugge, according to the company's release.

Since commencing physical operations in January, the company has completed multiple bunkering operations.

Molgas identifies Zeebrugge as a strategic bio-LNG bunkering hub in the region and has scheduled additional deliveries in the coming weeks.

The company can supply 200–300 metric tons of bio-LNG to a vessel using its multiple-truck fleet.

"Through our Multi Truck to Ship (MTTS) process, we successfully manage deliveries of 200-300 tons simultaneous to the vessel operation (SIMOPS), demonstrating our operational excellence and flexibility," the company stated.​

Molgas anticipates an increase in bio-LNG demand as shipowners strive to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

Effective January 1, 2025, this regulation applies to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports.

The initial target is a 2% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity compared to the 2020 baseline, escalating to 6% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

Bio-LNG, produced from organic waste sources such as agricultural residues and wastewater sludge, offers a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

It enables dual-fuel LNG ships to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, providing a drop-in solution that requires no major modifications to existing engines or fuel systems.​

Molgas Energy Group provides comprehensive LNG solutions, including supply, transportation, and bunkering services across Europe.​