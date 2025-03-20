Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

Hafnia, the world's largest tanker company, is set to launch FuelSure—a next-generation digital platform designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and cost savings in the maritime bunker fuel market—in collaboration with Studio 30 50, a venture growth team specializing in maritime innovation, according to Hafnia's release.

"​Hidden costs in bunker supply have plagued the maritime world for decades, with unreliable fuel quality that can cause mechanical breakdowns or even vessel detentions and delivery discrepancies that can prove both costly and imply foul play somewhere in the delivery chain. While bunkers themselves remain costly, these additional factors create significant losses on both a short-term and industry-wide scale. FuelSure addresses these issues head-on by centralizing supplier reviews and performance metrics, empowering our crews and trading teams to make data-driven decisions that reduce risks and ultimately benefit the entire global supply chain," said Peter Martin Grünwaldt, VP Head of Bunkers at Hafnia.​

By integrating real-time vessel feedback, lab analyses, and financial loss data, FuelSure aims to quantify the "value of trust" for shipowners and traders navigating one of the shipping industry's most opaque sectors—where quantity shortages alone can cost up to US$5.2 billion annually.​

FuelSure collects critical data points each time a vessel takes on fuel, such as barge condition, delivery accuracy, and overall supplier performance—and blends them with lab-verified chemical analyses of the fuel itself.

The platform also tracks the downstream financial impact of bad bunkers, from engine damage to operational delays, to provide a comprehensive performance score for every supplier.​

FuelSure is currently in beta testing with a select group of industry experts. The platform is set to debut at Singapore Maritime Week on March 24, where the team will demonstrate its features and gather additional feedback before its wider release.​

FuelSure's go-to-market will involve strategic pilots with select fleets, partnerships with testing labs and classification societies, and phased rollouts in major global ports. This is set to lay the groundwork for a more transparent and efficient bunkering ecosystem worldwide.​