Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

Seven Asian container carriers have formed an alliance to launch a new shipping route between Asia and Mexico, responding to the increasing trade volume between the two regions.

The service, confirmed by TS Lines, will be jointly operated by Sinotrans Container Lines (Sinolines), TS Lines, SeaLead Shipping, Emirates Shipping Line, Regional Container Lines, KMTC Line, and Sinokor Merchant Marine.

The weekly service is set to begin on April 30, covering Shanghai and Qingdao (China), Busan (South Korea), and Manzanillo (Mexico), before returning to Shanghai.

According to TS Lines, the voyage from Shanghai to Mexico will take 24 days, making it the only Mexico-bound service calling at Busan Old Port.

The route’s launch coincides with the rapid expansion of China-Mexico trade. In 2024, China’s exports to Mexico reached $90.23 billion, reflecting a 10.8% increase ($8.76 billion year-on-year). Meanwhile, China’s imports from Mexico rose by 2.5% to $19.2 billion.

“The Asia-Mexico trade route is key to global supply chains, as Mexico serves as an assembly and manufacturing base for products for the North America region,” said Bernd Meyer, Global Director of SeaLead.

Amid this trade growth, the U.S. government has intensified pressure on Mexico to block Chinese goods from entering as a means of circumventing U.S. tariffs.

Recently, Mexico’s National Customs Agency seized over MXN 300 million ($15.05 million) worth of Chinese goods in 33 containers. The move is seen as an effort to align with U.S. trade policies while testing China’s response.

Sinotrans Container Lines (Sinolines) is a China-based subsidiary of Sinotrans Limited, specializing in container shipping and logistics services in Asia and beyond.

TS Lines is a Taiwanese shipping company operating a regional network in Asia and expanding into transpacific and global routes.

SeaLead Shipping is a Singapore-based container carrier offering services across Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Emirates Shipping Line is a Dubai-based container shipping company serving Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Container Lines (RCL) is a Thailand-based container carrier providing feeder services across Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

KMTC Line is a South Korean shipping company specializing in intra-Asia routes, including services to China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Sinokor Merchant Marine is a South Korean company focusing on container shipping and bulk cargo transport across Asia.