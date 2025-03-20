DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hydrogen, and DNV have signed a Joint Industry Project (JIP) agreement to develop and validate Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology for carbon capture in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) used in maritime applications, according to DNV's release.

SOFCs are high-efficiency fuel cells capable of generating electricity using natural gas, ammonia, or hydrogen.

Under this collaboration, HD KSOE and its subsidiary HD Hydrogen will assess the feasibility of integrating PSA-based carbon capture into shipboard power generation, with the objective of eventually replacing conventional ship propulsion and power systems to reduce carbon emissions.

“PSA technology is a key enabler in the era of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS). Integrating this technology with SOFCs, one of the most efficient power generation systems available, can substantially contribute to maritime decarbonization,” said Seunghwan Oh, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at HD Hydrogen.

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager for DNV Korea & Japan, underscored the importance of technological solutions in emissions reduction: “The decarbonization of shipping is a complex challenge, requiring a mix of solutions to bridge the transition to carbon-neutral fuels. Energy efficiency measures and onboard carbon capture technologies can play a crucial role in reducing emissions while the industry works towards securing reliable supplies of alternative fuels. This collaboration represents an important step in exploring practical and scalable carbon reduction strategies for the maritime sector.”

PSA technology captures and releases CO2 by cyclically altering pressure within a capture chamber. Compared to conventional CO2 absorption methods, PSA is projected to be at least 40% more energy-efficient in marine applications.

DNV is a Norway-based classification society and risk management company specializing in maritime, energy, and sustainability solutions.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a South Korean shipbuilding and engineering firm, part of HD Hyundai, focused on innovative maritime technology and low-emission shipbuilding.

HD Hydrogen is a subsidiary of HD KSOE, engaged in the development of hydrogen-based propulsion systems and carbon reduction technologies for the maritime industry.