Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

OEG (Offshore Energy Group) subsidiary Bluestream has secured a contract from TenneT for the retrofit installation of a corrosion protection system at the SylWin alpha offshore converter station, part of the SylWin1 offshore grid connection in Germany, according to the company's release.

The contract involves the subsea installation of a new Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) system to replace the current faulty system.

This includes the removal of outdated cables and debris, a pre-survey using an ROV, and the installation of subsea cables, buoy-mounted ICCP anodes, and concrete mattresses for cable protection.

Commissioning, functional testing, and an as-left survey will follow the installation. The work will be carried out from a DP-2 Dive Support Vessel (DSV) with a 24/7 offshore crew of divers, ROV pilots, and supervisors.

"We are extremely proud of TenneT’s continued trust in Bluestream’s capabilities and are honoured to be awarded the ICCP installation works at SylWin alpha," said Rutger Lieverse, Commercial Manager at Bluestream.

OEG (Offshore Energy Group) is a leading provider of energy solutions focusing on the offshore energy sector, offering a range of services including engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance.

Bluestream specializes in providing subsea services for the offshore energy industry, including subsea construction, inspection, maintenance, and repair.

TenneT is a leading European transmission system operator responsible for the high-voltage electricity transmission network in parts of Germany and the Netherlands.