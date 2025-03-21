  1. Home
2025 March 21   09:52

shipping

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

European Shipowners (ECSA) and SEA Europe have jointly urged the European Commission to incorporate the maritime sector into the forthcoming European Industrial Maritime Strategy and the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP).

The associations emphasize that such inclusion is vital for enhancing the international competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience of Europe's maritime manufacturing sector.​  

ECSA Secretary General Sotiris Raptis stated, "European shipping is a success story. Europe represents 35% of the global fleet against the EU’s 15% share of global GDP."

He further highlighted the necessity of addressing the widening innovation gap in Europe to bolster the industrial base, suggesting that financial support from national and EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) revenues should promote the adoption of clean technologies and fuels.​  

SEA Europe Secretary General Christophe Tytgat remarked, "Europe needs strong, innovative, and globally competitive shipyards and maritime equipment manufacturers."

He underscored the importance of an impactful industrial maritime strategy to maintain Europe's global leadership in complex ship types and maritime equipment manufacturing, thereby reducing dependence on foreign nations.​  

The joint statement recommends several actions:​  

-Enhancing the competitiveness and resilience of Europe's maritime manufacturing sector through a robust industrial strategy.​

-Ensuring a level playing field in international regulatory and taxation matters to maintain the competitiveness of European shipping.​

-Providing financial incentives to support the demand for low- and zero-emission ships, retrofits, and clean technologies within Europe.​

-Establishing binding obligations for the production of clean fuels in Europe, aligning with the objectives of the Net Zero Industry Act, through the STIP.​  

-Facilitating access to both public and private financing to support the maritime sector's energy and digital transition, including channeling EU ETS revenues towards these goals.​ 

European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) represents 19 national shipowners’ associations based in the EU and Norway, with European shipowners controlling 39.5% of the global commercial fleet, contributing €149 billion annually to the EU GDP, and providing 2 million Europeans with careers.​

SEA Europe is the association representing the European maritime technology industry, comprising shipyards and maritime equipment manufacturers, advocating for a comprehensive European Maritime Industrial Strategy to reinforce Europe's position as a global technology leader.

Topics:

ECSA

European Commission

