  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

2025 March 21   10:22

ports

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) recorded a 13.7% year-over-year increase in total container volume for February 2025, reaching 257,705 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to the company's release.

This growth was driven by shippers accelerating orders to avoid anticipated tariffs.

Full international imports surged by 27.9%, extending a 12-month streak of consecutive month-over-month gains and exceeding the port’s five-year average for February by 4.8%.

Conversely, full international exports declined by 7.7%.  Year-to-date (YTD) container volumes increased 19.3%, with full imports rising by 31.3% while full exports saw a 1.9% decline.  

Carrier Alliances and Service Enhancements February also saw shifts in carrier alliances. In mid-March, NWSA collaborated with Husky Terminal and Hapag-Lloyd to welcome the first call of the Gemini Cooperation at Tacoma (South) Harbor. The newly formed partnership between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk aims to enhance schedule reliability and improve service speed. The WC4/TP5 transpacific service provides direct connectivity between China, South Korea, Japan, and other key markets. 

Domestic container volumes grew by 2.2% compared to YTD 2024. Alaska-bound volumes remained nearly flat (+0.1%), while Hawaii volumes increased by 12.8%. Breakbulk cargo dropped 40.2% to 46,985 metric tons YTD, with high interest rates affecting sales of agricultural, mining, and construction equipment. Auto volumes fell by 33.7% to 40,271 units, reflecting slowing U.S. auto sales.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is a strategic partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, serving as a major North American trade gateway for containerized and non-containerized cargo.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

15:14

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

14:23

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

13:36

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:48

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:51

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding