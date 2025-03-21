Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) recorded a 13.7% year-over-year increase in total container volume for February 2025, reaching 257,705 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to the company's release.

This growth was driven by shippers accelerating orders to avoid anticipated tariffs.

Full international imports surged by 27.9%, extending a 12-month streak of consecutive month-over-month gains and exceeding the port’s five-year average for February by 4.8%.

Conversely, full international exports declined by 7.7%. Year-to-date (YTD) container volumes increased 19.3%, with full imports rising by 31.3% while full exports saw a 1.9% decline.

Carrier Alliances and Service Enhancements February also saw shifts in carrier alliances. In mid-March, NWSA collaborated with Husky Terminal and Hapag-Lloyd to welcome the first call of the Gemini Cooperation at Tacoma (South) Harbor. The newly formed partnership between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk aims to enhance schedule reliability and improve service speed. The WC4/TP5 transpacific service provides direct connectivity between China, South Korea, Japan, and other key markets.

Domestic container volumes grew by 2.2% compared to YTD 2024. Alaska-bound volumes remained nearly flat (+0.1%), while Hawaii volumes increased by 12.8%. Breakbulk cargo dropped 40.2% to 46,985 metric tons YTD, with high interest rates affecting sales of agricultural, mining, and construction equipment. Auto volumes fell by 33.7% to 40,271 units, reflecting slowing U.S. auto sales.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is a strategic partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, serving as a major North American trade gateway for containerized and non-containerized cargo.