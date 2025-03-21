  1. Home
2025 March 21   11:05

ports

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

DP World has appointed Mota-Engil as the lead contractor for the development of the Banana Port in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the company's release.

Located in Kongo Central province along the Atlantic coast, the Banana Port project aims to enhance the DRC's trade infrastructure.

The initial phase includes a 600-meter quay with an 18-meter draft, capable of accommodating the largest vessels in operation.  

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, stated that the Banana Port is a transformative project that will reshape the trade and logistics landscape of the DRC.  

Mota-Engil, founded in 1946, is a Portuguese multinational specializing in construction and infrastructure management across sectors such as engineering, environment, transport concessions, and energy. 

DP World is a global provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, DP World operates multiple related businesses—from marine and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks.  

Mota-Engil is a Portuguese multinational with operations focused on construction and infrastructure management, including engineering and construction, environment and services, transport concessions, and energy.  

British International Investment (BII) is the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, partnering in the Banana Port project to support sustainable economic development in emerging markets.

