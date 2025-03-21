HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has successfully delivered South Korea's first hybrid-propulsion roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel, named Chaumine, to Luxembourg-based shipping company CLdN, according to the company's release.

The 25,000 DWT-class vessel measures 234 meters in length, 35 meters in width, and 33.25 meters in height. It features eight cargo decks, including three adjustable car decks, enabling simultaneous transport of approximately 510 trailers and 920 passenger vehicles.​

The Chaumine combines diesel engines with electric battery power and is equipped with a twin-shaft propulsion system, distributing thrust through two propellers for enhanced fuel efficiency.

A shaft generator connected to the large-capacity battery system allows for self-propulsion and improved fuel economy.​ Several advanced eco-friendly technologies have been incorporated, including a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, an exhaust gas recirculation system to prevent methane slip, and shore power supply equipment that allows the vessel to receive power from land-based sources while docked, minimizing port emissions.​

Additionally, the vessel is outfitted with HiNAS SVM and HiNAS Navigation, state-of-the-art navigation assistance systems developed by HD Hyundai’s autonomous ship technology subsidiary, Avikus.​

An HD Hyundai Mipo representative stated, “This delivery of a hybrid-propulsion car carrier, fully equipped with advanced green and digital technologies, positions us at the forefront of responding to the rising demand for environmentally friendly vessels and leading the global automotive carrier market.”​

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, specializing in the construction of medium-sized vessels, including eco-friendly and technologically advanced ships.​

CLdN is a Luxembourg-based shipping company specializing in roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo services, operating a fleet that connects various ports in Europe.​

Avikus is an autonomous ship technology subsidiary of HD Hyundai, developing advanced navigation assistance systems such as HiNAS SVM and HiNAS Navigation.