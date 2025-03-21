Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

On Wednesday, Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of Iraq's Ports, announced the inauguration of a new maritime line with the arrival of a South Korean vessel at Umm Qasr Port, according to Shafaq News.

Al-Fartousi described this development as "an important historical step," marking the first journey of its kind.​

The vessel, operated by HMM (formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine), measures 366 meters in length and has a maximum capacity of 16,000 containers, although it arrived with a lower load.

This event signifies the commencement of enhanced trade cooperation between Iraq and South Korea.​

Al-Fartousi emphasized Iraq's commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading maritime nations to "achieve the best economic benefits."

He anticipates increased flow of goods through Iraq's ports, which is expected to boost trade activity and foster national economic growth.​

Established in 1976, HMM is a South Korean container transportation and shipping company.