African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

A coalition of 11 African non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has filed a legal complaint in France against billionaire Vincent Bolloré, his son Cyrille Bolloré, and the Bolloré Group, according to WorldCargoNews.

The complaint, submitted to the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) on March 19, 2024, accuses the conglomerate of money laundering and benefiting from corruption in securing port concessions in Africa.

The complaint is led by the collective Restitution for Africa (RAF), which includes organizations from Togo, Guinea, Cameroon, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The group alleges that the Bolloré Group used corrupt practices such as influence peddling and bribery to obtain and maintain control over key port infrastructure in these countries before selling its logistics operations in 2022.

Allegations of Illicit Gains The NGOs argue that Bolloré Africa Logistics, which was a dominant player in African port operations, secured major concessions through unethical means. The company was sold to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for €5.7 billion in 2022, but the complainants claim that this sale involved proceeds derived from corruption.

“The continued ownership and operation of these assets until 2022 constitutes the offence of receiving stolen goods, which punishes the possession, use, or profit derived from fraudulent property,” states the complaint. The coalition seeks a criminal trial for those involved and calls for the restitution of illicit gains to affected African communities. The plaintiffs aim to leverage a 2021 French law that allows assets recovered from corruption cases to be redirected towards development projects in impacted regions.

Key Accusations by Country:

Cameroon: A national anti-corruption report claims that the Bolloré Group withheld €60 million in fees and fines owed for its port operations in Douala and Kribi.

Ghana: In 2014, Bolloré allegedly influenced then-President John Dramani Mahama to award a port contract without a public tender, despite 56 other companies bidding, leading to an estimated $4.1 billion loss for Ghana.

Côte d’Ivoire: In 2003, the Abidjan container terminal was awarded without competition under then-President Laurent Gbagbo, an action criticized by the World Bank for violating governance standards.

Togo and Guinea: The Bolloré Group allegedly provided media consultancy services through its subsidiary, Havas, to support national leaders' election campaigns in exchange for port concessions.

This is not the first time Bolloré Group has faced scrutiny over its African operations. In 2013, French authorities investigated allegations that the company used its consulting firm Euro RSCG (now Havas) to support the 2010 presidential campaigns of Faure Gnassingbé (Togo) and Alpha Condé (Guinea) in exchange for port concessions.

In 2021, Bolloré Group settled with French prosecutors, agreeing to pay a €12 million fine for undercharging Togo and Guinea for consultancy work in exchange for port contracts. However, the latest legal action seeks a full criminal trial against Vincent Bolloré and his associates.

Since selling its African logistics business to MSC in 2022, Bolloré Group has continued to reduce its presence in the transport sector. In 2023, it sold the remainder of Bolloré Logistics to CMA CGM, marking a significant shift towards media investments. The PNF has confirmed receipt of the complaint and is reviewing whether the case will proceed to trial. If pursued, this lawsuit could set a legal precedent for holding multinational corporations accountable for alleged corruption in Africa.

Bolloré Group is a French multinational with operations in transportation, logistics, and media, historically dominant in African port infrastructure before selling its logistics business in 2022.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is an Italian-Swiss shipping giant and the world’s largest container shipping company, which acquired Bolloré Africa Logistics for €5.7 billion.

Havas is a global communications and advertising firm previously owned by the Bolloré Group, allegedly involved in securing political influence in Togo and Guinea.