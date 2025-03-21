  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

2025 March 21   14:23

shipping

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recommended that 30 owners of 68 bridges across 19 states conduct vulnerability assessments to determine the risk of collapse from vessel collisions.

This recommendation stems from the ongoing investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which occurred on March 26, 2024, after being struck by the containership Dali. ​  

The NTSB's findings indicate that the Key Bridge was almost 30 times above the acceptable risk threshold for critical or essential bridges, according to guidance established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

The 68 bridges identified were designed before the establishment of AASHTO's guidance and lack current vulnerability assessments.

The NTSB recommends that bridge owners calculate the annual frequency of collapse using AASHTO’s Method II calculation and, if necessary, develop and implement comprehensive risk reduction plans. ​  

Notable bridges identified for assessment include the Golden Gate Bridge in California and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. The NTSB emphasizes that this recommendation does not imply these bridges are certain to collapse but underscores the importance of proactive evaluations to mitigate potential risks.​

In the case of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority had not conducted a vulnerability assessment based on recent vessel traffic. Such an assessment might have revealed the bridge's heightened risk and allowed for proactive measures to reduce the chance of collapse and associated loss of life. ​

The NTSB also recommends that the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers establish an interdisciplinary team to provide guidance and assistance to bridge owners in evaluating and reducing risks. This could involve infrastructure improvements or operational changes to enhance safety. ​ 

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is an independent U.S. federal agency responsible for investigating civil transportation accidents and issuing safety recommendations to prevent future incidents.

Topics:

shipping

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

15:14

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

13:36

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

10:22

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:48

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:51

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding