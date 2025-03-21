  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

2025 March 21   13:36

shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received orders for three methanol-fueled roll-on/roll-off (RORO) cargo ships from Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd., Miyazaki Sangyo Kaiun Co., Ltd., and Nichitoku Kisen Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessels are slated for completion and delivery sequentially from fiscal year 2028. ​  

Each ship will measure approximately 168.0 meters in length and 30.2 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of 15,750 and the capacity to transport around 2,300 passenger vehicles.

The design incorporates features such as a bow windscreen and vertical stem to reduce propulsion resistance.

Fuel efficiency is further enhanced by MHI's proprietary energy-saving system, which combines high-efficiency propellers and high-performance rudders.

The main engines are dual-fuel, capable of operating on both methanol and heavy fuel oil, and are expected to lower CO₂ emissions per transport unit by over 20% compared to existing heavy oil-powered vessels. ​ 

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, specializing in the construction of various types of ships, including environmentally friendly vessels.​  

Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd., established in 1964 and based in Nagoya, Japan, is a Toyota Group-owned company specializing in roll-on/roll-off shipping, primarily transporting vehicles and other rolling cargo. ​

Miyazaki Sangyo Kaiun Co., a Japanese shipping company focused on cargo transportation, committed to safety and environmental protection in its operations. ​

Nichitoku Kisen Co., Ltd. is a Hiroshima-based shipping company involved in maritime cargo transport services.

Topics:

methanol

Mitsubishi

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

15:14

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

14:23

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

10:22

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:48

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:51

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding