Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received orders for three methanol-fueled roll-on/roll-off (RORO) cargo ships from Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd., Miyazaki Sangyo Kaiun Co., Ltd., and Nichitoku Kisen Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessels are slated for completion and delivery sequentially from fiscal year 2028. ​

Each ship will measure approximately 168.0 meters in length and 30.2 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of 15,750 and the capacity to transport around 2,300 passenger vehicles.

The design incorporates features such as a bow windscreen and vertical stem to reduce propulsion resistance.

Fuel efficiency is further enhanced by MHI's proprietary energy-saving system, which combines high-efficiency propellers and high-performance rudders.

The main engines are dual-fuel, capable of operating on both methanol and heavy fuel oil, and are expected to lower CO₂ emissions per transport unit by over 20% compared to existing heavy oil-powered vessels. ​

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group, specializing in the construction of various types of ships, including environmentally friendly vessels.​

Toyofuji Shipping Co., Ltd., established in 1964 and based in Nagoya, Japan, is a Toyota Group-owned company specializing in roll-on/roll-off shipping, primarily transporting vehicles and other rolling cargo. ​

Miyazaki Sangyo Kaiun Co., a Japanese shipping company focused on cargo transportation, committed to safety and environmental protection in its operations. ​

Nichitoku Kisen Co., Ltd. is a Hiroshima-based shipping company involved in maritime cargo transport services.