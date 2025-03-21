Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

Ascenz Marorka is expanding its Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service to the Americas time zones, according to GTT's release.

Following successful deployments in France and Singapore, this extension to Vancouver strengthens Ascenz Marorka’s global reach and reinforces its commitment to delivering best-in class fleet optimisation services.

With operations now spanning three key locations, Ascenz Marorka ensures round-the-clock support, helping ship-owners, charterers, and ship managers maintain seamless and efficient operations across multiple time zones.

Ascenz Marorka’s Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service is powered by a team of seasoned maritime experts specialising in navigation, meteorology, vessel performance management, as well as LNG and offshore operations.

A key feature of this service is the advanced Voyage Optimisation solution, which harnesses AI-driven ship models and intelligent navigation algorithms to optimise routes, enhance fuel efficiency, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

By factoring in operational, regulatory, and environmental constraints, this solution allows safer and more cost-effective voyages, in varying sea conditions.

Anouar Kiassi, VP Digital at GTT Group and Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, commented: “Expanding our Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service to the Americas marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance both performance and sustainability. By strengthening our global support network, we empower ship-owners, charterers and ship managers to operate with greater efficiency and confidence, across multiple time zones.”

Ascenz Marorka is a subsidiary of GTT Group, specializes in smart shipping solutions, offering a comprehensive digital platform for ship owners and charterers worldwide.​

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) is a French engineering company expert in membrane containment systems used in the storage and transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG).