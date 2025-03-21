Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

Viam, an engineering platform for AI, data, and automation, announced today a new partnership with Kongsberg Discovery, part of the KONGSBERG Group, according to the company's release.

This collaboration focuses on integrating Viam’s AI technology into Kongsberg’s Simrad SY50 sonar systems to improve fishing efficiency and sustainability.

The partnership will enhance the Simrad SY50, a medium-frequency fish-finding sonar, by allowing users to convert complex sonar data into actionable insights.

The integration of AI will automatically tune sonar settings, enabling global fleets to connect seamlessly to the cloud. This will allow captains to view real-time underwater activity, facilitating smarter decision-making and optimizing performance.

The collaboration builds on Kongsberg Discovery’s deep expertise in technology, which spans material physics and applications in challenging marine environments. AI is increasingly playing a critical role in the company’s products, complementing its understanding of physical phenomena.

Viam, founded in 2020, specializes in integrating AI, data, and automation to provide cutting-edge solutions in robotics, food and beverage, marine, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

A subsidiary of KONGSBERG Group, Kongsberg Discovery specializes in advanced sonar technology and has decades of expertise in applying technology to challenging marine environments.

KONGSBERG Group is a Norwegian technology company that designs and delivers high-tech solutions for industries such as defense, maritime, aerospace, and energy.