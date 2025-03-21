  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

2025 March 21   15:14

shipping

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

Viam, an engineering platform for AI, data, and automation, announced today a new partnership with Kongsberg Discovery, part of the KONGSBERG Group, according to the company's release.

This collaboration focuses on integrating Viam’s AI technology into Kongsberg’s Simrad SY50 sonar systems to improve fishing efficiency and sustainability.  

The partnership will enhance the Simrad SY50, a medium-frequency fish-finding sonar, by allowing users to convert complex sonar data into actionable insights.

The integration of AI will automatically tune sonar settings, enabling global fleets to connect seamlessly to the cloud. This will allow captains to view real-time underwater activity, facilitating smarter decision-making and optimizing performance.  

The collaboration builds on Kongsberg Discovery’s deep expertise in technology, which spans material physics and applications in challenging marine environments. AI is increasingly playing a critical role in the company’s products, complementing its understanding of physical phenomena.  

Viam, founded in 2020, specializes in integrating AI, data, and automation to provide cutting-edge solutions in robotics, food and beverage, marine, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

A subsidiary of KONGSBERG Group, Kongsberg Discovery specializes in advanced sonar technology and has decades of expertise in applying technology to challenging marine environments.

KONGSBERG Group is a Norwegian technology company that designs and delivers high-tech solutions for industries such as defense, maritime, aerospace, and energy.

Topics:

digitalisation

Kongsberg

fishery

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

14:23

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

13:36

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

10:22

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:48

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:51

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding