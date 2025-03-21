  1. Home
2025 March 21   15:54

shipping

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

DP World and Reliance Industries have unveiled a new logistics solution aimed at shifting the transportation of petrochemical products from road to rail, reducing carbon emissions and improving operational efficiency, according to the company's release.

This collaboration connects Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar plant in Gujarat to DP World’s inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad and the port of Mundra.  

The new rail-based solution replaces the approximately 700km road transport route between Mundra and Jamnagar with rail, maintaining the same coverage while addressing environmental and operational challenges associated with road transport.

The integrated rail service enables the transportation of up to 1260 tonnes of cargo and consolidates up to 45 containers in a single movement, reducing transportation costs and the need for multiple trailers and drivers.  

By reducing over 700km of road transport per container, the rail solution contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions, aligning with Reliance’s sustainability objectives.

This collaboration extends a decade-long partnership between Reliance Industries and Unifeeder, a DP World company, which serves as Reliance’s primary logistics service provider. The new rail service is part of a long-term contract and will offer flexibility and scalability to meet Reliance’s growing logistics needs. 

DP World is a global logistics company specializing in ports, terminals, and multimodal transportation solutions.

Reliance Industries is a conglomerate based in India, with a significant presence in petrochemicals, refining, and oil & gas sectors.

Unifeeder, a DP World company, is a logistics service provider specializing in containerized transportation across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Topics:

Unifeeder

railway

DP World

