DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

DP World has received approval to proceed with a £1 billion expansion of London Gateway in South Essex, with construction set to begin in May, according to Southend Echo.

The project aims to transform the facility into the UK’s largest container port, with completion expected in four years.

The expansion includes two 400-metre-long all-electric berths and a second rail terminal, allowing London Gateway, part of the Thames Freeport, to accommodate six of the world’s largest container ships. In addition, the project will create 400 permanent jobs at the logistics hub and over 1,000 construction jobs.

DP World’s CEO and Group Chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, stated: “This investment enhances London Gateway’s position at the heart of British trade, creating new capacity and new connections between the UK and the global economy. DP World has invested more than £5 billion in its UK operations, providing more than 5,500 jobs, and is proud to be supporting national economic growth by enabling businesses to thrive and increasing resilience in the supply chain.”

The UK’s Minister of State for Investment, Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, commented: “The UK is open for business, and DP World’s major investment is the latest vote of confidence in our economy. The expansion will boost the UK’s logistics sector and contribute to long-term economic growth, supporting skilled jobs and raising living standards.”

The project has been approved following collaboration with Thurrock Council and the UK Government’s Marine Management Organisation.

The construction follows an agreement between DP World and the Gemini Cooperation (Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd) for Gemini’s Asia-Europe and Middle East-Europe services to call at London Gateway. The first vessel under this agreement arrived earlier this week.

DP World currently operates in 78 countries and handles 10% of global containerised trade. Alongside London Gateway, the company also operates a port in Southampton and provides logistics, forwarding, and European transport services integrated into its global network.