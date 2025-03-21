Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has joined the LOWNOISER project, a European Union-funded initiative focused on reducing underwater radiated noise (URN) from ships to protect marine ecosystems, according to BV's release.

The four-year project, backed by €6.3 million in EU funding, brings together 15 international partners to develop and test noise-reduction technologies, establish regulatory frameworks, and promote industry best practices.

Bureau Veritas contributes ship performance analysis, regulatory development, and stakeholder engagement expertise to the project. It is actively involved in several work packages, including energy efficiency modeling, safety assessments, and regulatory guideline development in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) URN regulations.

“For more than a decade, Bureau Veritas has been engaged in URN-related research and regulatory efforts,” the company stated. It has previously contributed to IMO and International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) discussions on harmonizing URN regulations and participated in key research projects such as AQUO, PIAQUO, and SATURN.

Shipping-generated underwater noise can interfere with marine species’ ability to navigate, communicate, and survive.

The European Commission’s Marine Strategy Framework Directive has set objectives to limit biologically harmful noise levels, making the LOWNOISER project a crucial step toward meeting sustainability targets.

Bureau Veritas utilizes its Ship Energy Efficiency Calculation and Analysis Tool (SEECAT) to model ship energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions. The company collaborates with long-term partners TSI, UPC, and Kongsberg Maritime to advance noise mitigation solutions, aiming to translate research into practical applications for the maritime industry.

Bureau Veritas is a global certification and inspection company specializing in testing, compliance, and risk management across various industries, including marine and offshore.

Kongsberg Maritime, a division of Kongsberg Gruppen, develops advanced marine technology solutions, including underwater acoustics and vessel automation systems.

IMO (International Maritime Organization) is the United Nations agency responsible for regulating global shipping safety, security, and environmental performance.