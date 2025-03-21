Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

Wison Engineering has signed a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract with WasteFuel for the Ankara Green Methanol Project in Turkey, according to the company's release.

The contract signing took place at Wison Engineering’s Shanghai headquarters on March 19, 2025, with representatives from WasteFuel, ITC, and Wison Engineering in attendance.

The project aims to produce green methanol from biogas generated by ITC’s waste treatment facilities in Ankara, marking Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol initiative.

Wison Engineering, a global EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) service provider, will deliver FEED design services.

Yavuz Kantur, General Manager of ITC Turkey, highlighted the environmental impact, noting that the project will provide a low-carbon fuel alternative while utilizing 1.8 million tons of municipal waste from Ankara.

The successful signing of the contract marks a milestone for Turkey’s renewable energy sector. Green methanol is considered a low-carbon fuel that can reduce emissions in the shipping industry and contribute to the sector’s energy transition. Wison Engineering will work with global partners to accelerate the adoption of green technologies and support decarbonization efforts in the energy sector.

Wison Engineering is a China-based engineering and construction company specializing in energy, chemicals, and new energy solutions, including carbon reduction and advanced materials.

WasteFuel is a U.S.-based biofuels company that converts waste into low-carbon fuels. It partners with industry leaders such as bp, Maersk, and Prime Infra.

ITC (Integrated Waste Management Company) is a leading Turkish waste management company handling 22% of Turkey’s waste across 14 facilities in 11 provinces.