Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

BERG Propulsion has announced the introduction of climate-neutral propeller shafts produced using the GreenForge® process, offering the maritime industry a sustainable alternative to conventional steel production, according to the company's release.

This development aligns with the sector's efforts to reduce carbon emissions amidst increasing carbon pricing.​

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has commissioned three new Ro-Ro vessels, scheduled to enter service in 2026, designed for low-emission operations. These vessels will incorporate wind-assisted propulsion through rotor sails and hybrid propulsion systems supplied by BERG Propulsion.

Additionally, BERG will provide propeller shafts manufactured from recycled scrap steel using Björneborg Steel’s GreenForge® process. This method utilizes renewable electricity and replaces traditional propane with fossil-free biogas alternatives, achieving a 95% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to standard methods.

The remaining emissions are offset to ensure full climate neutrality.​ Björneborg Steel estimates that producing the six propeller shafts for LDA using GreenForge® will reduce CO₂ emissions by 160 tonnes compared to conventional production methods.​

The first climate-neutral propeller shaft for LDA is scheduled for delivery from Björneborg Steel to BERG's facility in Hönö, Sweden, in March 2025, with five additional shafts expected by the end of June.​

BERG Propulsion is a Swedish company specializing in the design and manufacture of marine propulsion systems, including controllable pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, and related control systems.​

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is a French shipping company offering maritime transportation and services, including dry bulk, logistics, and specialized shipping solutions.​

Björneborg Steel is a Swedish steel manufacturer known for producing high-quality steel products, including forged components for various industrial applications.