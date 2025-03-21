  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

2025 March 21   17:26

shipbuilding

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

BERG Propulsion has announced the introduction of climate-neutral propeller shafts produced using the GreenForge® process, offering the maritime industry a sustainable alternative to conventional steel production, according to the company's release.

This development aligns with the sector's efforts to reduce carbon emissions amidst increasing carbon pricing.​  

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has commissioned three new Ro-Ro vessels, scheduled to enter service in 2026, designed for low-emission operations. These vessels will incorporate wind-assisted propulsion through rotor sails and hybrid propulsion systems supplied by BERG Propulsion.

Additionally, BERG will provide propeller shafts manufactured from recycled scrap steel using Björneborg Steel’s GreenForge® process. This method utilizes renewable electricity and replaces traditional propane with fossil-free biogas alternatives, achieving a 95% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to standard methods.

The remaining emissions are offset to ensure full climate neutrality.​  Björneborg Steel estimates that producing the six propeller shafts for LDA using GreenForge® will reduce CO₂ emissions by 160 tonnes compared to conventional production methods.​  

The first climate-neutral propeller shaft for LDA is scheduled for delivery from Björneborg Steel to BERG's facility in Hönö, Sweden, in March 2025, with five additional shafts expected by the end of June.​ 

BERG Propulsion is a Swedish company specializing in the design and manufacture of marine propulsion systems, including controllable pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, and related control systems.​

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is a French shipping company offering maritime transportation and services, including dry bulk, logistics, and specialized shipping solutions.​  

Björneborg Steel is a Swedish steel manufacturer known for producing high-quality steel products, including forged components for various industrial applications.

Topics:

shipbuilding

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

15:14

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

14:23

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

13:36

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

10:22

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

15:24

Hafnia introduces FuelSure platform to enhance transparency in bunker fuel market

14:48

Molgas expands bunkering services with Bio-LNG supply in Belgium

14:23

Freeport of Riga allocates €7.43 mln for 2025 development projects

13:59

Malta and Carnival Corporation sign shore power agreement to reduce cruise ship emissions

13:22

Steel corrosion drives 25% loss in global production, adding up to 1.6 gigatons of CO₂ emissions annually

12:51

Predict Marine, KOTUG, ProAnalytics launch smart maintenance feasibility study

12:11

EDGE and CMN NAVAL establish joint venture 'AD NAVAL' to enhance naval shipbuilding