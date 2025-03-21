Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals (RST), a leading European shortsea hub, has announced a significant investment in new equipment as part of its multiyear growth strategy, according to the company's release.

The terminal has placed an order for two ship-to-shore cranes and one cantilever rail-mounted gantry crane from Rainbow Industrial Equipment Co., aiming to enhance operational capabilities and sustainability.

This acquisition marks the initial phase of a comprehensive redevelopment plan for RST's terminal in the Waal-Eemhaven area.​

The investment decision is driven by substantial growth in throughput, an increase in vessel sizes, and rising demand for faster, more sustainable operations.

Arno Storm, CEO of RST, commented, "We are pleased to take this important step in expanding our equipment and capabilities. First phase is the commissioning of the RMG by the end of 2026. By the end of 2027 the STS Cranes will be operational making another major leap forward, increasing our terminal capabilities and enhancing our ability to handle larger vessels with even greater efficiency. This project is a key part of preparing RST for the future."​

Preparations for the installation of the new equipment are underway, with efforts focused on minimizing disruptions to daily operations. The full operational status of the new equipment is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.​

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals (RST) is Europe's largest dedicated shortsea hub, handling over one million TEUs annually, strategically located in Rotterdam with efficient connections to numerous European ports. ​

Rainbow Industrial Equipment Co. is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Rainbow Industrial specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales, and installation of special equipment, including large port handling systems and heavy-duty equipment.