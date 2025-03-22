  1. Home
2025 March 22   10:01

alternative fuels

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

The EU must strengthen its approach to methane reduction in shipping by adopting policies that support innovation and align with new IMO guidelines, says the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

In an open letter, MAMII calls on the EU to integrate the new IMO guidelines – set for approval at the upcoming MEPC 83 meeting – into FuelEU Maritime. The group also stresses the need for a technology-neutral regulatory framework that recognizes emerging solutions and creates the right incentives for their adoption.

MAMII warns that methane-cutting technologies are advancing fast, but without targeted policies, progress could stall. From next-generation and upgraded engines to fuel cells, emissions monitoring, and leak prevention, solutions exist – but need recognition, incentives, and real-world validation to scale.

To ensure effective methane reduction, MAMII calls for:

  • Investment support to help commercialize methane-cutting technologies as part of the EU clean tech sector.
  • Proof-of-concept trials to test and validate emerging solutions, informing future regulations.
  • Stronger emissions tracking, with OGMP 2.0 monitoring will improve the methane performance and help reduce LNG’s GHG intensity further.

MAMII also stresses that emissions rules must account for real-world variations in engine performance, load, and efficiency to ensure fair and effective regulation.

MAMII chair Panos Mitrou said:

“With the IMO set to approve new methane guidelines, the EU has a key opportunity to strengthen its own approach. Clear, science-based policies can accelerate innovation, support real-world trials, and ensure methane measurement and reduction technologies are put to use. Without targeted action, we could penalise the frontrunners, jeopardise innovation and development, block uptake, and miss the opportunity for immediate savings in methane emissions.”

Launched in 2022 by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII brings together shipping leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance methane measurement and abatement solutions.

With over 20 major shipping and energy companies as partners – plus a network of 100+ tech providers, more than half based in the EU – MAMII is driving industry-wide change through real-world pilots and policy engagement.

