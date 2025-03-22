  1. Home
2025 March 22   12:11

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

On March 20, the 8,600 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier Wenjingkou was officially named at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. This vessel marks a significant leap forward as China’s largest and most environmentally advanced car carrier to date — and the largest NEV carrier in COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO., LTD.'s fleet, Xinde Marine News reports.

With a length of 199.9m, beam of 38m, and a draft of 9.2m, Wenjingkou boasts an impressive design speed of 19 knots and a range of 28,000 nautical miles. Equipped with LNG dual-fuel engines and an electric RoRo system, it achieves a 27% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional fuel vessels — fully aligning with IMO’s stringent environmental standards.

Key particulars:
8,600 standard car spaces across 14 decks totaling 75,000 sqm
5 adjustable decks, with continuous adjustability on Deck 6 and Deck 7
Max deck height of 6.5m for rolling on high-speed trains and oversized vehicles
Heavy-duty 250-ton stern ramp and side ramp, enabling fast and flexible loading of passenger cars, NEVs, engineering vehicles, buses, and MAFI cargo

