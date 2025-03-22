  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

2025 March 22   15:16

shipping

Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

The Grimaldi Group says it has secured funding from the European Commission for two new research and development projects under ZEWT – Zero Emission Waterborne Transport, a public-private co-programmed partnership between the European Commission and maritime transport sector stakeholders. The initiative aims to fully decarbonize waterborne transport by 2050 and is part of Horizon Europe, the European Union’s framework program for research and innovation.

The first project, TWINSHIP, will develop and test an innovative digital twin for three different types of vessels (ro-pax, ro-ro, and container ships), providing decision-making support to optimize energy efficiency and productivity. The system will be applicable to both existing ships and those under construction.

This digital decision-support system will offer insights into the best trim conditions during navigation and route optimization. Additionally, it can be used from shore to assist in the design of new vessels and the selection of the best innovative technologies for energy efficiency, not only for newly built vessels but also for those that are already operating.

The second project, HARPOONERS, aims to develop a laboratory demonstrator for innovative electrical energy storage solutions to enhance the efficiency of waterborne transport and contribute to its climate neutrality.

This project focuses on the application of new electrical storage technologies in the maritime sector. Specifically, it plans to: develop an innovative energy storage system for maritime applications, based on solid-state batteries, which are lightweight and have a high energy density; demonstrate the improved performance, efficiency, feasibility and reliability of solid-state batteries compared to traditional lithium batteries for maritime applications; and develop and validate advanced real-time battery condition monitoring systems with predictive analytics. The HARPOONERS team will also create a high-capacity energy storage system exceeding 1 MWh and conduct laboratory tests to verify its performance.

Both projects were launched in February 2025 and will have a duration of 36 months.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:19

MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

13:42

Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

13:27

Euroseas announces a charter contract extension for its M/V Rena P and completion of its spin-off EuroHoldings Ltd.

12:53

Drewry: US port fees to disrupt two-thirds of the tanker fleet

12:11

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

10:01

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

15:14

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

14:23

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

13:36

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

10:22

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news