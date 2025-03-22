Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

The Grimaldi Group says it has secured funding from the European Commission for two new research and development projects under ZEWT – Zero Emission Waterborne Transport, a public-private co-programmed partnership between the European Commission and maritime transport sector stakeholders. The initiative aims to fully decarbonize waterborne transport by 2050 and is part of Horizon Europe, the European Union’s framework program for research and innovation.

The first project, TWINSHIP, will develop and test an innovative digital twin for three different types of vessels (ro-pax, ro-ro, and container ships), providing decision-making support to optimize energy efficiency and productivity. The system will be applicable to both existing ships and those under construction.

This digital decision-support system will offer insights into the best trim conditions during navigation and route optimization. Additionally, it can be used from shore to assist in the design of new vessels and the selection of the best innovative technologies for energy efficiency, not only for newly built vessels but also for those that are already operating.

The second project, HARPOONERS, aims to develop a laboratory demonstrator for innovative electrical energy storage solutions to enhance the efficiency of waterborne transport and contribute to its climate neutrality.

This project focuses on the application of new electrical storage technologies in the maritime sector. Specifically, it plans to: develop an innovative energy storage system for maritime applications, based on solid-state batteries, which are lightweight and have a high energy density; demonstrate the improved performance, efficiency, feasibility and reliability of solid-state batteries compared to traditional lithium batteries for maritime applications; and develop and validate advanced real-time battery condition monitoring systems with predictive analytics. The HARPOONERS team will also create a high-capacity energy storage system exceeding 1 MWh and conduct laboratory tests to verify its performance.

Both projects were launched in February 2025 and will have a duration of 36 months.