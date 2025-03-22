  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

2025 March 22   13:42

ports

Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 37.5 million tonnes, of which 37.3 Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent decrease to total throughput compared to February 2024, Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 183,000 tonnes, an increase of 16 per cent compared to February 2024.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 10 Mt, an 18 per cent decrease from February 2024.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 93,000 tonnes, a 26 per cent decrease from February 2024.

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and customer needs. Additionally, on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, the Port of Port Hedland was shut down due to Tropical Cyclone Zelia. The Ports of Dampier and Varanus Island were also shut down on Thursday, 13 February 2025 due to Tropical Cyclone Zelia. 

Topics:

cargo throughput

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:19

MARAD issues the license for the Delfin LNG, LLC deepwater port application

15:16

Grimaldi working on two new research and development projects

13:27

Euroseas announces a charter contract extension for its M/V Rena P and completion of its spin-off EuroHoldings Ltd.

12:53

Drewry: US port fees to disrupt two-thirds of the tanker fleet

12:11

COSCO Shipping names its biggest dual-fuel car carrier vessel

10:01

MAMII urges EU to act on methane ahead of the European shipping summit

2025 March 21

18:04

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals invests in new equipment to enhance operations​

17:26

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs' new vessels to feature BERG's GreenForge® Propeller Shafts

17:06

Wison Engineering to provide FEED services for Turkey’s first biogas-to-methanol project

16:48

Bureau Veritas partners in €6.3 mln LOWNOISER project for marine noise reduction

16:23

DP World to begin £1 bln expansion of London Gateway in May

15:54

DP World and Reliance Industries launch rail solution in India

15:14

Viam collaborates with Kongsberg Discovery to integrate AI into sonar systems for global fishing industry

14:40

Ascenz Marorka extends real-time fleet monitoring service to Americas time zones

14:23

NTSB recommends evaluations for 68 U.S. bridges following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

13:36

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secures orders for three methanol-fueled RORO vessels from Japanese shipping firms

13:02

U.S. Treasury sanctions Chinese refinery and CEO over Iranian oil purchases​

12:33

African NGOs file legal complaint against Bolloré Group over alleged corruption in port concessions

12:15

Iraq inaugurates new maritime route with arrival of HMM's 16,000-TEU vessel at Umm Qasr​

11:31

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers South Korea's first hybrid Ro-Ro vessel to CLdN

11:05

DP World appoints Mota-Engil for DRC's Banana Port construction

10:42

WSC Report: Renewable fuels available but commercially unviable without regulatory support

10:22

Northwest Seaport Alliance reports 13.7% container volume growth to 257,705 TEUs in February 2025

09:52

ECSA and SEA Europe advocate for inclusion in EU industrial strategy and sustainable transport investment

2025 March 20

18:00

Bluestream secures contract from TenneT for SylWin Alpha corrosion protection system retrofit

17:23

Danish shipping firm NORDEN sells five vessels

17:00

DNV, HD KSOE, and HD Hydrogen partner to develop CO2 capture for SOFCs

16:41

Seven Asian carriers launch new Asia-Mexico container service

16:00

Maersk temporarily exceeds 4.3 mln TEU fleet capacity limit​

15:44

Poseidon Principles reveal marine insurance sector's emissions gap in third annual report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news