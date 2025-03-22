Pilbara Ports' monthly cargo volume declines 6% Y/Y to 49.5 Mt in February 2025 

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 37.5 million tonnes, of which 37.3 Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent decrease to total throughput compared to February 2024, Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 183,000 tonnes, an increase of 16 per cent compared to February 2024.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 10 Mt, an 18 per cent decrease from February 2024.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 93,000 tonnes, a 26 per cent decrease from February 2024.

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and customer needs. Additionally, on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, the Port of Port Hedland was shut down due to Tropical Cyclone Zelia. The Ports of Dampier and Varanus Island were also shut down on Thursday, 13 February 2025 due to Tropical Cyclone Zelia.