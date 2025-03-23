  1. Home
2025 March 23   11:23

shipbuilding

Stolt Tankers launches a second boat for the ‘Boats to School’ programme in the Philippines

Stolt Tankers says it has donated funds to build a second boat for the ‘Boats to School’ programme, in partnership with JCI Regatta and the Danao-Danao Integrated Fisherfolks Workers Association (DIFWA) in Iloilo Province, the Philippines. The boat will  transport children to school on Danao-Danao Island, Concepcion, Iloilo.

The ‘Boats to School’ programme improves access to education and opportunities for 48 elementary and high school students from an island community in the north of Iloilo Province in the Philippines, by providing safe and reliable transport to school. This initiative also provides employment for local residents, as the boat will also be used to ferry tourists while not in use for the schoolchildren, benefitting the community as a whole. 

Jordi Bogaard, Stolt Tankers, said: “We are delighted to launch the second boat in the programme, reflecting our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we are a part of. This initiative offers hope and a brighter future for young people in this region of the Philippines. And the reaction from the children and their families has been truly heartwarming.”

John Vincent Andig, Project Chairperson from JCI Regatta, said “We are beyond grateful to once again partner with Stolt Tankers in this endeavour. We believe this gesture can create a lasting impact to the families of Danao-Danao Island and the smiles on the faces of the children says it all.”

Representatives from Stolt Tankers and JCI Regatta presented the boat to the community at a launch event on Danao-Danao Island in early March 2025.

