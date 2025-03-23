NCL welcomes first guests aboard its new Norwegian Aqua in Europe

Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), a global leader in innovative cruise travel, says it has welcomed the first guests aboard the highly anticipated Norwegian Aqua before embarking on her maiden voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, England.

Marking a new chapter in NCL’s fleet evolution, Norwegian Aqua is hosting over 2,000 invited guests aboard to experience how the Brand is delivering MORE with its newest innovations and offerings. This is the first of a five-part inaugural series, before concluding in Miami with the official christening voyage in April.

As the first vessel in the cutting-edge Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua builds on the legacy of the award-winning Prima Class and introduces groundbreaking experiences allowing guests to enjoy MORE of what they love about cruising with NCL. Guests aboard this exclusive inaugural voyage are among the first to experience the ship’s industry-leading attractions and amenities. To celebrate the occasion, NCL releases a first look of its 20th ship showcasing its upscale design and key innovations.

Following her inaugural voyage, Norwegian Aqua will embark on a Transatlantic voyage to the United States, where she will be officially christened in Miami on April 13, 2025, with Emmy® Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet serving as her godfather. She will then homeport in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla., as well as New York City, offering Bahamas, Caribbean and Bermuda itineraries tailored to every type of traveler until March 2027.